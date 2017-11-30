Transcript for New images show missing teen with soccer coach: Police

Now to that search for a missing 17-year-old girl from Florida who officials believe is on the run with her soccer coach. Newly released images show the pair together in South Carolina. ABC's Linzie Janis is here with the latest and, Linzie, we're learning more about hair relationship. Investigators received evidence that they may have been in a relationship together. Authorities including the FBI trying to track them down. They fear the couple may be heading to Canada. Police say these new surveillance camera images show high school senior Caitlyn Frisina with a 27-year-old boy's soccer coach if her high school ryian Rodriguez. She is with a person ten years her senior in a supervisory capacity over her as a coach. Reporter: Her parents think she climbed out of her bedroom late Saturday night leaving behind her cell phone which she had wiped clean. If you see this, we just want you to know that we love you and we miss you. Reporter: Her father says he helped Rodriguez get the coaching job. He a family friend. We've known him for several years through the soccer and the school and everything. Reporter: Police say the teen's bank card was last used on Sunday when she withdrew $200 from an atm in St. Mary's, Georgia, 100 miles away from her Florida home. At 9:00 A.M. That same day the pair were spotted inside a gas station at a rest stop in St. George, South Carolina. Caitlyn wearing a sock cap. Later that afternoon, Rodriguez spotted on this surveillance camera walking into a pawnshop in Fayetteville, North Carolina. We don't know that she's okay. So we're going to treat this until we find out that she is okay as that she may be in harm's way. Reporter: Well, that was four days ago and again investigators believe they are heading to Canada so law enforcement agencies across the east coast and northeast are on alert if anyone spots the couple they are urged to get in touch with police. Robin. Linzie, thank you. We'll bring in Dan Abrams and former chief up specter with the U.S. Marshal service Lenny Depaul. This video is huge. What are the takeaways? It is big. We know one thing for sure Caitlyn and Rian are still together captured in about four different surveillance cameras in two different states wearing the same clothes. They haven't changed it appears. It appears they're heading northbound. One of the video cameras picked up surveillance on their vehicle. They're still in that red car which is a home run for law enforcement, Florida plate, hopefully get some license plate readers picking up that plate on the highways appears they're heading northbound and have family -- he has family in Pennsylvania and Canada and I believe she has family right here in New York. She does, that's right. Big for hem. The soccer coach still hasn't been charged with anything. First of all I think they're going to catch him within a week. Why do you think that. I think that, you know, they're not pros at this and they're already making a ton of rookie errors. If you're trying to hide they're making a lot of mistakes in terms of what you do. My prediction would be that they're going to find them within a week but there's a question, right, as to she's 17. He's 27. She left voluntarily and some people say, well, what's the possible crime here? You see that the authorities are being careful not to say he's being charged with a crime. Why? They want him to turn himself in. They want him to come forward because as of right now, we don't know if there was a physical relationship between them. If there was, that would be a crime in the state of Florida based on their age, age of concept in Florida is 18. There are exceptions if you're under the age of 4 which he is not is and also remember as they go state to state, he may also be committing crimes in each of those states depending on what those state laws are, as well. As we've been alluding to and heard in the piece about moving north, families there. So how do police handle that knowing they have family in the area. They're doing their homework. Looking at everybody and their trted circle of friends, I'm sure they're all over those people and looking at them. Peripheral investigate and whatnot. Probably countersurveilling doing a discreet locate on these families. It's not just them but that tight circle of friends they have. They're traveling and have to be communicating somehow. Somebody has a device and picking up the phone. She says she wiped her phone clean and left it at home. You can't wipe your phone clean. You ka wipe it but there are ways -- historical stuff. What kind of calls and text messages done prior to taking off. They'll need money. They're going to need asset, right. So they'll have to figure out either how people will help them which means you have more potential witnesses or they'll have to try and get money which will lead to more possible evidence to find them. So, remember, this just happened recently. We're not talking about a long time missing persons case here. We're talking about this weekend. And that's why I'm confident that they're going to find them pretty quickly. If you wanted -- surveillance camera in a pawnshop. That $200 didn't get them too far. The police is not charging him because they don't want to think he did anything wrong. He knows he did something wrong. Put aside strict legalities. The fact that he's the coach at the school poses all sorts of additional potential moral and legal problems for him and for the school, et cetera, so this isn't just a 27-year-old with a 17-year-old. This is a teacher effectively, a coach with a student. And that fundamentally changes the type of relationship you're talking about. Absolutely. All right, Lenny, Dan, as always, thank you very much for your insight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.