Transcript for Infamous Cubs fan to get 2016 World Series ring

Back now with the big board and that redemption for an infamous Chicago cubs fan, Steve Bartman blamed for the team's 2003 playoff loss, some say meltdown. Such a notorious incident. You remember that moment. Interfered with a foul ball and got pounded from other cubs fans but the cubs making it up to him with a world series ring. T.J. Here to tell us how it happened. Pounded might be putting it lightly. The curse is over. 108 years but a lot of cubs fans say it went longer than it should and blame him for the last 13 years of the curse because what if he just stayed out of the way in 2003 what might have been? He was harassed, got death threats. Wasn't just about jokes but with this ring are we all finally ready to move on? One of the most infamous fan interferences in sports history. And leaping up he cannot make the play. And Moises is unhappy. Reporter: The Chicago cubs were one inning away to going to the 2003 world series when fan Steve Bartman reached out for this foul ball knocking it away from Moises lou opening the door for the marlins to come back, claim victory and keep the then curse cubs from going to the world series. If a fan gets his hand out of the way Moises makes the catch. He was vilified and has stayed out of the public eye since that fateful night. How can a fan not realize that your left fielder is right there. You should have the common sense to back off from that. Reporter: But after a 10-year drought. And the cubs have finally won it all. Reporter: The cubs won the world series last November. And on Monday Bartman received a cubs world series ring from the team. The cubs said while no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization. Bartn was grateful for the gift writing, I am relieved and hopeful that the saga of the 2003 foul ball incident surrounding my family and me is finally over. But get this, he put out a longer statement but this is the sentence that jumped out at me of he said this is an important reminder for how we should treat each other in today's society. He said -- reminded folks view sports as intertaintment. I know you love your team but this is a game and this guy should not have endured -- He wasn't the only one reaching over. That being said how cool is it for the cubs to say what they did and to -- and what Steve said as well and we love sport, love it, you know, there's a reason why fans is short for fanat fanatics. Everybody take a beat. But if you don't have a rooting interest you have to admire what the cubs -- they did the right thing by this guy. Maybe other people can close the@ chapter. It got bad for him. Obviously so tough on him. Where is he now? What happened. He fell off the map. This guy disappeared. His attorney has been speaking for him. He's gotten book deal, opportunities, six-figure offers to do commercials. He just wants to go back to his life and be left alone. He's still working somewhere in the Chicago area we believe but -- No public ring ceremony. Won't throw out a first pitch. Not going to sing in the seventh inning stretch. You will not see this guy at all probably. Not going to take him out to the ball game. We don't know if he's been back to Wrigley or not. Thank you, T.J. Comele up, new research

