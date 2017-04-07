Transcript for Battle for Mosul enters its final stages

We turn to the battle for Iraq's second largest city, mosul is on the verge of being retaken from ISIS. But the terror group is fighting to the bitter end and ABC's Ian Pannell is there. Reporter: A battle entering its final stages. In fact many feel this is the week that ISIS will be finally defeated in moosle. Don't forget the city has been the center of its power in Iraq for the last three years and as the militants are pushed back so we're seeing hundreds of people emerge from their own homes where they've effectively been held captive and have tales of deprivation. They haven't had any food or water for a number of weeks now so all attention now switches to raqqah in Syria just 250 miles away. There u.s.-backed forces have breached the walls of the old city this morning. In other words, this morning, Dan, the battle looks good on all fronts. It does but still a lot to worry about with ISIS. So hard to see all those people starving.

