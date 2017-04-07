-
Now Playing: Iraqi forces lead in fight to retake Mosul
-
Now Playing: Nonprofit evacuates lion, bear out of Mosul
-
Now Playing: A sneak peek inside the 2017 ESPN Body Issue
-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' GoTBot answers fans' burning questions
-
Now Playing: R5 performs 'Lay Your Head Down'
-
Now Playing: Catholic priest calls for compassion for LGBT community
-
Now Playing: R5 performs their hit song 'If' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Backstage at the 'Dancing With the Stars' tour
-
Now Playing: Ex-oilman makes it his mission to end homelessness in his community
-
Now Playing: Fallout from North Korea's ICBM test-fire claim
-
Now Playing: Battle for Mosul enters its final stages
-
Now Playing: North Korea claims its 1st intercontinental ballistic missile test
-
Now Playing: Could the trendy alternate-day fasting diet be putting you in danger?
-
Now Playing: Catching up with the cast of 'Lethal Weapon'
-
Now Playing: Rumer Willis opens up about being sober for six months
-
Now Playing: LeBron James reacts to Steph Curry's $201M deal
-
Now Playing: Warning for parents on smoke alarm safety
-
Now Playing: Hot air balloon crash lands in alligator filled pond
-
Now Playing: Alleged kidnapper of college student appears in court
-
Now Playing: Venus Williams breaks down speaking about fatal car crash