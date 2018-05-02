Transcript for Inside the Facebook group offering a safe haven for single parents

We're waiting for it, T.J. We turn to our new series, taking you inside the secret groups on face book that offers support to hundreds of thousands of people. This morning, Paula Faris looking at a community for single parents. Good morning, Paula. Reporter: Good morning to you, Michael. This online community has become a large supportive family. It gave this single mother hope for the first time after her world came crashing down. Hi, may name is Tammy. I'm Devin. Hi, I'm sherry. Reporter: In a community of nearly 105,000 people -- We come from different circumstances. Different walks of life. Reporter: There's a common thread binding them together. I'm a single mother. I'm a single parent. I'm a single mom. Reporter: It's called surviving single parenthood. A private Facebook group connecting single parents across the globe. It's possible to raise your children alone. Reporter: Single father of three created this years ago. He vets every person. I want to be able to offer other people a place where they could come to to vent, ask advi advice. Most of all to find support. Reporter: 41-year-old len is one of the almost 10 million single moms in America who felt come pleasely isolated. Why did you feel hopeless? Inchts do have a huge family. They were great support. But -- they're all in -- happier relationships. And -- I didn't feel like I could turn to them. Reporter: The mother to 9-year-old Bella and 6-year-old Freddy joined the the group on Facebook three years ago, after she left her childrens a father for his allege infidelity and wound up in a shelter with her kids. I can't believe 3 1/2 years ago, I was here. Reporter: What did you lose? My car. My home. I had to quit my job because I didn't have the money to pay for child care. And my self-esteem. Reporter: Ellen turned to that group, survivoring single parenthood. She told people about her situation. For the first time, I felt I belonged. Reporter: How was the group able to get you back on your feet? Just give me advice on where to go. Places like social services. That H help. Churches. You have to do your research. Reporter: The group also offers a hand to help. Four years ago, Ronald launched a secret Santa program when he realized some of the parents were struggling to buy their children Christmas gifts. I just got a pack imagine the the mail for kids one day. Small toys, coloring books. Reporter: Just out of the blue? The looks on my children's faces when they opened it. They were excited. Sometimes you feel isolated. When you have a community with this many people who can offer you support, it helps people feel connected. And a sense of belonging. Reporter: Now back on her feet with an apartment and full-time job, Ellen credits her virtual network. How do you feel today? Strong. Reporter: Where would you be without this group? I don't know. I was so lost before I don't even want to think about. Reporter: Kit be isolating to be in a situation like Ellen. Joining the group. Seeing other people in similar situations helped her keep going. She felt like she finally belonged. We bring if psychiatrist Dr. Janet Taylor. Got a few questions. You see this Facebook group. They made a big impact on everyone we featured. How much evidence is there that a community like this can help someone? There's a lot of evidence. It offers emotional support in the form of encouragement. Self-esteem. You help other people, you help yourself. And empowerment. It's a social network. You're not alone. In those groups, the peer to peer works. There may be times someone needs a doctor or clinician to step in. You need to know when those times are. Does divorce impact women more than men? There are mental and physical parts of divorce that can be taxing. When women get orsed or separated, they may lose up to 4% of their income. It can impact their ability to work. Impact day care. The day-to-day responsibilities can wear and tear. How can a single parent lessen the impact of a situation? Keep the kids first. Make them a priority. No matter what your conflict is with your Harter in, high contact, high positive contact and less interpersonal conflict can help overall. Keep your child first. Thank you. We'll have more on this tomorrow, as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.