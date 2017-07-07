Transcript for Inside look at the Gianni Versace murder

We're back with a look ahead to tonight's "20/20" on the murder of top fashion designer Gwen Stefani outside his Miami home. It has captivated so many for 20 years and John Quinones is here with a look inside the mind of the serial killer who committed the crime. Good morning. Good morning, George. For three months in 1997 Andrew Cunanan sent authorities on a frantic cross country manhunt as he drove state to state killing four people along the way. Ultimately arriving at Gianni Versace's doorstep in Miami. It was the high society murder that stunned the world. Gianni Versace was murdered in broad daylight this morning. Reporter: Designer to the stars, Gianni Versace, gunned down on the steps of his lavish south beach home. I think Versace had everything that Cunanan wanted. He wanted power, fabulous wealth, admiration. Reporter: Andrew Cunanan born into a modest household in San Diego, the bright 27-year-old worked his way up and floated in some of the world's most elite social circles. Versace was a wealthy older gay man. Exactly the type of person Andrew made money off of but I think hated at the same time. Reporter: But when a relationship with another man ended and Cunanan suddenly lost his social status, investigators believe he snapped and went on a cross-country murder spree killing four people along the way. The FBI is seeking -- Andrew Cunanan makes the top ten FBI list. You had people in all parts of the country wondering whether Andrew Cunanan was going to show up at their house. Reporter: Authorities admit that by now Cunanan could be anywhere. You know what he was doing, he was hiding in plain sight. Reporter: Police hot on his trail, Cunanan outma mufring them at every step eventually landing in south beach where on the morning of July 15th, 1997 Versace made his daily trip down to the local cafe to buy his Italian newspaper. He said, good morning, I said, good morning. You know, and he went up towards his house. I didn't know that Gianni was out. As he's walking up the stairs what we know now to be Andrew Cunanan comes up behind him and shoots him twice in the head. When we heard bang, bang, I thought it was backfire from the lawn mower that was being worked on. Oh, immediate god. There's blood everywhere. Please help me. Please. So I run out the door and Gianni was laying there. I check his artery and he was gone. Reporter: The fashion icon left murdered on his front steps. And Cunanan's motive? I believe that Andrew Cunanan singled out Gianni Versace to murder because he was jealous of the lifestyle. I think he said I'm going down sometime so I want to go down in history. He wanted to be Bundy. He wanted to be Dahmer. He wanted the recognition. He felt he deserved it. Reporter: Tonight we'll take you inside the final stages of the manhunt as Miami police finally close in on Cunanan who had been hiding on a houseboat across from the fontainebleau hotel as he turns the gun on himself. John Walsh thought he singled out Versace but did they have any relationship? That's the enduring question and mystery. There are those that say they were close and they had met and he was a houseguest at Versace's house. But then there are others who say the two never met. He never met the man who wound up killing him. After 20 years still a mystery. Fascinating stuff, full report on "20/20" at 10:00.

