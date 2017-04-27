Transcript for Inside the Mars Candy Factory on Take Your Kid to Work Day

your kids to work day. Welcome back to "Gma," everybody. All morning we're celebrating take our daughters and sons to work day, and look at all the wonderful career-minded kids we have in our audience this morning. Yes, indeed. With the exception of one. Where's Myles? Myles. Myles is right there. There he is. Myles said he wanted to be retired. He doesn't like the hours. Parents all across the country are with their kids. They're joining in this tradition that's been around for more than 20 years. Did you know that, more than 20 years they've been doing this. Great idea. That's a long time. They are running the show up here too. You know, we kicked all our producers out and Kaitlyn is stealing our stage manager's job. Say hi. Five, four, three, two, one. Right on cue. My dad was in the army. He was an officer, and he was 82nd airborne division, so we used to go running with the troops and go to work with my dad and it was incredible. Did any of you ever go to work with your parents? Sure, yeah. I was my dad's alter boy. Were you really? Yeah sure. My dad worked right down the block. He was in the garment district. He ran a sweater manufacturing company, and I can remember going up there and always asking to go into the sample closet. Like you, my father was in the air force, he was a tuskegee airman, a pilot. That was my second love. If this didn't work out I wanted to go into aviation. My mom would get mad. We would go up and buzz the house. If I was on the plane and hear your voice come over, I'd feel good about being on the plane. Thank you. Let's go to rob Marciano in New Jersey. He's got his daughter Madeline there. Dream assignment, the Mars candy factory. How's it going there? She's having a ball. I know you guys are having a big party back there in times square. As far as the live shot, bring your daughter to work day, Madeline got the golden ticket for sure. We are out here at the Mars chocolate and m&m factory in new Jersey as you mentioned with Tracy, one of the leaders here, her son Loughlin and of course my daughter Madeline who's a big fan of m&ms. I'll let you ask Tracy a couple of questions. What do you want to ask Tracy about m&ms? Um -- Madeline, do you know how many m&ms we make here every day? 100. We make millions of m&ms are every day. Half of the m&ms we sell in the U.S. Are made right here in hackettstown, New Jersey. Wouldn't it be cool to come here to work at this factory. What do you think they do all day? What do you do all day? We make sure that they're the highest quality that we can and we taste test them to make sure every single one is perfect. Loughlin is a little older than you but I hear that you have a big announcement to make. So Mars is now shopping out to everywhere in the U.S., caramel m&ms and next month you'll be able to buy them. So they taste really good. Do you want to try one? Yeah. All right. I know you guys have some back in the studio there, so dig in, guys.

