Harvey Weinstein sues the Weinstein Co. Weinstein has sued the studio he co-founded for access to his records as he mounts a legal defense for himself in light of sexual misconduct allegations.

Ashley Judd describes alleged Harvey Weinstein encounter In an exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer, Judd said she was a young actress when Weinstein allegedly cornered her in a hotel room under the guise of a business meeting. Weinstein denies all allegations.