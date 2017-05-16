Transcript for Intelligence community reacts to report of Trump leak

So much fall Ute we'll break it down with our team, Martha Raddatz and John Collin along with our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl and Dan Abrams and, Martha, let me begin with you and that statement from general Mcmaster, the national security adviser last night. In some ways a classic nondenial denial. That's what it sounded like to me. A source is who you got the information from. The method is how you got it. Was it wiretapping? Was it a human being? And that's the scary part. If they figure out who it was, is that person's life in jeopardy? But the bottom line is it can hurt us and put us at risk because in the future that country may not share because they're scared it will come out. Now, again, Mcmaster said that Donald Trump did not reveal sources and methods but appare apparentappare apparently according to "The post" he revealed enough someone may be able to figure out who those sources are and methods. Perhaps the location where the plot was. Let me bring in John Cohen. You served in homeland security. Talk about the level of classification we were seeing here, how sensitive this information was. Good morning, George. We're talking about some of the most sensitive information the U.S. Government has. When information like this is provided by a foreign government, it's only shared on a limited basis with people in the U.S. Government. And it certainly is not shared broadly with people outside the U.S. Government. So, this is a major, major problem if it's, in fact, true. And the additional problem, John, of the fact it's being given to the rugs who, of course, are close to Iran. That's exactly right. I mean the Russians are an adversary power. They may have tried to interfere with our election according to the intelligence community, so it's somewhat mind-boggling to me we would share this highly sensitive information putting at risk very important relationships with our allies with the Russians. And, Dan Abrams, the point that Cecilia made at the top, the president can do whatever he wants with classified information. It wouldn't be illegal but it is for anybody else in the government. You'd talk about the possibility of a serious crime depending on whether someone believed that it was intentional or not. But the president has the ability as a legal matter to declassify anything at any time. The way that the classification system is set up in effect is for the president so the president can then make that decision. But as you point out, anyone else and we'd be talking about this in a very different context. Jon Karl, we're hearing for the first time on this from the president himself just in the last couple of minutes he's been tweeting. Yes, one tweet so far, George, looks like he's in the middle of a thought but says as president I wanted to hair with Russia at an openly scheduled white house meeting which I have the absolute right to do facts pertaining, dot, dot, dot. I assume it per tapes to a plot with the Russians. We do share classified information with the Russians quite frequently. If there was a plot that could affect the Russians there is an obligation to share that. One of the big questions is going to be whether the president did this deliberately or at some level didn't know what he was doing. Some of the people with the president in the meeting said they came out thinking that nothing was amiss. Yes, a senior official I talked to said they did not think anything said in that meeting was wrong. But the big question is then why did someone go to the NSA? Why did someone go to the CIA to do damage control? And what the U.S. Shares with Russia is often very, very limited. That's also something we have to ask about. Lots of questions now coming from capitol hill. John Cohen, at issue will be what kind of record exists of this meeting. Oftentimes meetings like this are transcribed in the white house. I spoke with one white house official who said there wasn't a transcript of this meeting. Simply notes. Typically, George, in these type of meetings there is a note taker. Probably a note taker that has the language skills to be able to understand what the person meeting with the president is actually saying without having to rely on a translator so there are notes. A transcript can be made from those notes. I'd be very surprised if there wasn't a transcript that existed of this meeting. Members of the congress and senators demand all records of that meeting.

