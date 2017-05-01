Transcript for Intelligence Reports: CIA and FBI to Take Lead

We'll begin with the latest on on the election hacking. Donald Trump becomes president in just 15 days. Now reports he'll be shaking up America's intelligence agencies. ABC's chief investigative reporter Brian Ross here with what we know right now. Reporter: The Wall Street journal is reporting that the trump administration plans to shake up America's intelligence agencies. Sending more spies into the field. There's been no comment from the trump transition team this morning. It comes as they prepare to deliver their classified findings to president Obama on what they say is Russia's role on the hacking. And it will be presented to president trump tomorrow. Officials tell ABC news has converted into a security room. No electronic devices are allowed inside. Including trump's mobile phones. We'll be watching for afterwards. We have seen president Obama take action against Russia. This will be the full report from the intelligence agencies. The U.S. Intelligence community is unanimous about the role of the Russians. This report is meant to back that up. Answer trump's skepticism. Key details will remain classified unless trump as commander in chief decides to reveals them. The most sensitive information coming from U.S. Spies and U.S. Electronic intercepts. Reveal a direct role of Russian president Putin and how the Russian moved the e-mails to the wikileaks website. If you don't have all the details, the sources and moth odds convincing. To reveal too much would help the Russians shut down any spies or electronic intercepts. Brian Ross thank you very much. As president Obama and

