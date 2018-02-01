Transcript for Investigators search for cause of deadly Costa Rica plane crash

Now to the investigation into that vacation tragedy this Costa reek kachlt a charter plane crashing killing all 12 people on board including two American families. Federal investigators are on the scene this morning and ABC's gio Benitez is here with the latest. This is an unbelievably tragic accident. When the families were on vacation, before that plane crashed into a wooded area leaving no survivors. This morning, investigators searched for clues on what caused the accident that took ten American lives including two families on vacation and a tour guide. Irene Steinberg was on vacation with her husband Bruce and three sons, William, Zachary and Matthew, the close-knit family loved to travel the world together. The only comfort from talking to our other friends is that they were all together and they will be together. They'll be together forever. Reporter: According to a witness the plane was in the air about a minute after takeoff before it seemed to do a ca cartwheel then a nosedive. Hanna Weiss was one of those vic, a sophomore at Columbia university traveling with her parents and her 16-year-old brother. Her friend telling us she will be greatly missed. Not having her in our lives is going to be just -- it's unfathomable. Reporter: 33-year-old Amanda Geiss ler was in her first year as a personal vacation leader for back roads. Her family said in a statement she lived her life with no regrets. Oh, my god. Reporter: The small plane crashing just minutes after takeoff on new year's eve. The cause still a mystery but officials now say wind may have played a role. ABC news learning the aircraft was operated by the local airline nature air and was similar in size to this one. It's the largest carrier in Costa Rica and has a good safety record. The FAA finding that Costa Rica upholes strict safety standard, ones almost as high as the U.S. But experts warn to be cautious when flying with smaller carriers you're not familiar with, especially in foreign countries. And they say don't be afraid to cancel if anything appears unsafe. Including ominous weather. And the airline could not be reached for comment but the touring company tells ABC news they're extremely heartbroken and working with the local authorities to understand the cause of the crash. Everybody wants to know that. You know, people on vacation want to take these types of flights. What are other things they can do to stay safe. Experts told us you need to look for these planes with multiple engines and look for them with multiple pilots and those pilots should be seasoned pilots with at least 2,000 hours, flight hours in that area. All right. Gio, thanks. Such a sad story.

