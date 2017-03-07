-
Now Playing: Key dates in the battles to retake ISIS strongholds of Mosul and Raqqa
-
Now Playing: Iraqi and U.S. forces on the verge of liberating Mosul
-
Now Playing: Maria Menounos reveals brain tumor scare
-
Now Playing: Iraqi forces lead in fight to retake Mosul
-
Now Playing: Jared Leto asks for public's help with Fourth of July film project
-
Now Playing: Princess Kate attends Day 1 of Wimbledon
-
Now Playing: ZZ Ward gives an exclusive performance of 'Cannonball'
-
Now Playing: ZZ Ward rocks out to 'Help Me Mama' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Couple announces surprise engagement to family and friends live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Allure magazine's top summer beauty picks under $20
-
Now Playing: Must-know Fourth of July grilling safety tips
-
Now Playing: The best Fourth of July sales
-
Now Playing: Plus-size model speaks out after confronting a body-shamer on a plane
-
Now Playing: Olivia de Havilland files lawsuit over 'Feud'
-
Now Playing: New parenting alert for kids and pools
-
Now Playing: Fyre Festival co-founder charged with wire fraud
-
Now Playing: Alleged kidnapper of college student due in court
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old rescues family from bear attack
-
Now Playing: Flight erupts into flames upon landing
-
Now Playing: Alleged road-rage killer arrested after 3-day manhunt