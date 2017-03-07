Transcript for Iraqi forces lead in fight to retake Mosul

more about that. Iraq where u.s.-backed Iraqi forces are winning the battle to retake the major city of mosul from ISIS in what would be a major blow to that terrorist group and ABC's Ian Pannell who spent years reporting joins "Gma" for the first time from the front lines. Ian. Reporter: Dan, as you can probably see the battle for this city is still raging. But that hasn't stopped Iraqi troops from holding a victory parade this morning. They say they'll recapture the city in just 48 hours. But winning the battle for mosul and defeating ISIS are two very different things. Three years since ISIS took over the city, the center of its power in Iraq now finally victory is at hand. Just 100 or so ISIS fighters left pinned down in the old city. But fighting to the death. The people of mosul didn't choose this war and they've paid a heavy price for it. Hundreds possibly thousands killed. Countless wounded. And made homeless. We watched dozens escape from ISIS limping to safety. And an uncertain future. Even so, Iraqi troops held a victory parade today. The government's planning a week of celebrations. And the president's also touting victory saying there's new urgency in the fight. But I want to tell you ISIS, a whole different ball game, folks. They're going fast. Reporter: However once the militants are driven out of here the United States and its allies still face potential threats from ISIS. Don't forget the militants have created franchises in other countries and they've managed to agitate and recruit online. Inspiring the kind of attacks we've seen from San Bernardino to London. Amy. All right, Ian, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.