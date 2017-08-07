Transcript for Iraqi TV is reporting that security forces are on the verge of victory in Mosul

Also, a major victory is in sight for Iraqi security forces who are apparently set to declare victory in mosul at any moment. This would be a significant achievement for the security forces as mosul in Iraq has long been an ISIS stronghold and ABC's Ian Pannell is in erbil, Iraq, for us this morning with the latest. Ian. Reporter: Paula, Dan, Iraqi TV are predicting victory in mosul will be declared within the next few hours. Here's the most important caveat. We've heard that repeatedly over the last week but it is true to say that they are very close, that they're close to the river and when they get to the river then ISIS will have been beaten in mosul. Why is it taking so long? Look, there are three main reason, the first the is the terrain in the ole city. We were down there the other day. It takes hours and hours just to move a few blocks. That's partly because so many of the buildings have been badly damaged, many of them have been destroyed. The second reason is the resistance of ISIS. Don't forget they're taking on an enemy who's willing to stand and fight to the death. And the third key factor here is that there are still hundreds and hundreds of civilians trapped inside the old city. They're fighting from house to house from alleyway to alleyway. There are very close quarters down there with the special forces general. I asked how close ISIS were to our current position. He looked down at his iPad and said about 15 yards away. So they have to go slowly to protect the civilians and have to go slowly because of the terrain. Talking to civilians, the other key thing we've been seeing, hundreds of hundreds of people coming out today. Shell-shocked. They've been neglected, abused and worse by ISIS and for them, they think this is no longer their home. Which throws forward to the whole issue of how do you reconstruct? So this morning it's fair to say that the battle, the convict I of mosul is close at hand. But the victory against ISIS, the war, will still take much longer. Paula, Dan. Harrowing to see the pictures of Ian navigating through mosul, also terrible to see those children. Ian Pannell, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.