-
Now Playing: Trump gives Pentagon authority to set troop levels in Syria and Iraq
-
Now Playing: Key dates in the battles to retake ISIS strongholds of Mosul and Raqqa
-
Now Playing: Video shows acrobat plummeting to his death at music festival
-
Now Playing: Firefighters battle wildfires across the West
-
Now Playing: Suspects arrested in slaying of American tourist in Greece
-
Now Playing: ISIS cornered in Mosul
-
Now Playing: Trump returns from G-20 to new US headline on Russia ties
-
Now Playing: Iraqi TV is reporting that security forces are on the verge of victory in Mosul
-
Now Playing: Jeremy Renner breaks arm on set
-
Now Playing: Upside of parenting
-
Now Playing: South Carolina fugitive back behind bars
-
Now Playing: Man diving for golf balls attacked by alligator
-
Now Playing: Man claiming to have explosives takes hostages at Georgia bank
-
Now Playing: Political implications of Trump-Putin meeting
-
Now Playing: Protesters clash with police at G-20 summit
-
Now Playing: Mixed messages after Trump-Putin meeting
-
Now Playing: South Carolina youth soccer officials asks parents to remain silent during games
-
Now Playing: Big Sean rocks out Central Park with his hit 'Blessings'
-
Now Playing: Big Sean performs 'Moves' exclusively for the 'GMA' audience
-
Now Playing: Big Sean jams out to 'Jump Out The Window' live on 'GMA'