Slovakian prime minister shot in assassination attempt, rushed to hospital

Robert Fico was leaving a building in Handlova when he was shot outside.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot in the abdomen in an assassination attempt outside a government building in the town of Handlova on Wednesday, according to a government official.

Fico, 59, was raced to a hospital in Bratislava, the country's capital, about 2 hours away, officials said. He was conscious following the shooting, government officials said at a press conference.

At least four shots rang out, officials said. A suspect was immediately swarmed and arrested at the scene.

Fico took over as prime minister in October 2023, but had previously served in the same capacity from 2006 to 2010 and 2012 to 2018.

Fico has generated controversy for taking a staunch position against providing aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Slovakia shares an eastern border with Ukraine and had taken in 1.8 million refugees from Ukraine through Nov. 21, 2023, according to data collected by the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.