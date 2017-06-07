New island emerges off the North Carolina coast More ABC News' Ginger Zee reports live from Shelly Island, a massive sandbar off the coast of North Carolina that has become a summer hotspot. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for New island emerges off the North Carolina coast This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Millions of Red Crabs on Christmas Island Head to Shore for Breeding Season

Now Playing: United Airlines gave away toddler's seat, mom says

Now Playing: Vacations reach new heights at giraffe hotel

Now Playing: Flight erupts into flames upon landing

Now Playing: Wildfires, severe weather hit July 4th weekend

Now Playing: Plane catches fire while taxiing after landing in Denver

Now Playing: July 4th holiday weekend forecast

Now Playing: Airports prepare for busy July 4th travel weekend

Now Playing: What to expect for July 4th holiday traffic

Now Playing: Wildfires burn across 11 states

Now Playing: Updated security protocols announced for international flights

Now Playing: Department of Homeland Security demands airlines tighten security

Now Playing: Gas prices see 12-year low before July 4th weekend

Now Playing: Record-high heat spawns wildfires across the West

Now Playing: TSA officer arrested for allegedly stealing money from traveler's bag

Now Playing: JetBlue flight forced to make emergency landing in due to smoke in the cockpit

Now Playing: JetBlue flight makes emergency landing in South Carolina

Now Playing: A father cycled 1,400 miles for a cause

Now Playing: Gas prices are down but car insurance costs have gone up just in time for summer

Now Playing: Meet the man attempting to break the world gliding altitude record Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48467997,"title":"New island emerges off the North Carolina coast","duration":"2:16","description":"ABC News' Ginger Zee reports live from Shelly Island, a massive sandbar off the coast of North Carolina that has become a summer hotspot. ","url":"/GMA/video/island-emerges-off-north-carolina-coast-48467997","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}