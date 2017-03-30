Transcript for Ivanka Trump reverses position on WH role

see you this morning. Right to our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl for more. Jon, we all heard Ivanka Trump say in Cecilia's piece right after the election I'm going to be a daughter helping her dad, not in a formal administrative capacity but not a formal white house role along with her husband Jared Kushner. But you know, Jon, long before he was president he was always a businessman who surrounded himself by family and done it again. Is this what he needs? How will this work? Reporter: Look, when you look at their combined role, you 45erd Cecilia talk about what ivanka will be doing and already has been doing here at the white house, Jared's role ex-steps all the way from combating opioid abuse to trying to craft middle East peace and it's a huge role, the key factor here, David, is that both of them have, of course, the ultimate trust of the president. The others are staff. They are family. But there's Ang interesting political dynamic. They are both considered and have been longtime Democrats, and I have heard senior white house staff here refer to them as the liberals so we'll see how it plays out in the west wing. Meantime, you have news on another front. President trump has often taken aim at China and the controversial phone call to Taiwan and tweeting did China ask us if it's okay to devalue our currency? I don't think so. Word that China's president is coming to the U.S. Reporter: Not just coming to the United States, it's going to be a multiday trip. Two days at mar-a-lago. They will be spending time with the president down at his place in mar-a-lago. A key trip not just because of all the trade issues but one key topic on the agenda will be North Korea. This white house like the previous white house believes that China can do much more to combat what North Korea is doing on their nuclear program. China said enough of this Twitter diplomacy. It'll be fun to watch. Jon Karl, always great to have you. Now to new concerns about

