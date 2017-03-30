Transcript for Ivanka Trump takes official role in White House

in a moment. First the news about ivanka Trump. Facing new questions as she takes an official position in her father's administration as an assistant to the president. Now she's joining her husband Jared Kushner as a member of the white house team. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has all the details for us. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hey, robin, good morning. Ivanka Trump has been at just about every major event at the white house since her father moved in. But not in an formal role but now this famous first daughter is taking on a new job here in the white house, government employee. She's been in the roeoval office but never in an official role even though she had a white house security clearance and for that she faced backlash. Saying her non-employee status could have allowed her to skirt ethics role. Now president trump's oldest daughter taking on that unprecedented job as an assistant to the president, joining her husband, who is the president's senior adviser. But now the first daughter says in a statement she's heard the concerns and will instead serve as an unpaid employee. Saying, quote, I have been working closely and in good faith with the white house counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role. A big shift from her plans right after election day. I'm going to be a daughter, but I've said throughout the campaign that I am very passionate about certain issues and that I want to fight for them. There are a lot of things that I feel deeply, strongly about but not in a formal administrative capacity. Reporter: She appeared to be so involved that last month we asked the white house, what exactly is her role here? I think her role is to be helpful and provide input on a variety of areas that she has deep passionate concerns about especially in the area of women in the workforce. But still not a formal role. No, I think -- no, nothing more than you've seen now. Reporter: But it is formal now. Now, Democrats are already raising concerns, Ivanka Trump's personal attorney tells us that she will file the necessary financial disclosure forms and be bound by the same ethics rules as all other white house staffers, David.

