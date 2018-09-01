Transcript for Ivanka Trump's tweet on Oprah sparks backlash

Cecilia Vega is there and, Cecilia, want to switch gears and pick up on that Oprah boom that got kicked off. Possible talk about a run in 2020. What was the reaction at the white house? Reporter: Well, we don't actually know whether the president saw Oprah's speech. We know his daughter did. Take a look, George. She's tweeting overnight just saw Oprah's empowering and inspiring speech at last night's golden globes. Let's all come together, women and men and say time's up, united. Got quite a response. People like Alyssa Milano saying you can donate to the time's up movement in you want to support people like your own father's accusers so got a little rough online for ivanka overnight. Now, in the late '90s, Donald Trump was asked who he would choose as a running mate if he decided to run for office. He named Oprah and you know that interview you had with him on the day hennounced his candidacy for this office, he said, I like Oprah. So we will see the official line from the white house is we welcome all challengers. Of course, Democrats have a big decision ahead for themselves. Lots of business in Washington right now. Going to sit down again trying to avoid the government shutdown that could hit later this month, January 19th but this president trump's demand for a border wall still a huge sticking point. Reporter: Yeah, and that shutdown, the clock is ticking. This border wall, this issue of immigration is the main sticking point right now on this issue. We're looking at the shutdown and potentially just nine days away so Democrats and Republicans will be here for this. For Democrats it's a nonstarter, $18 billion for this wall they say, no dice. President trump, a huge campaign promise. Perhaps his biggest and demanding this wall and border security be part of this funding measure. Nancy Pelosi told reporters yesterday she's skeptical they can get anything done during this meeting so that just shows you, George, where they're starting on this one, really both sides digging in. Meantime, on immigration yesterday, Cecilia, the trump administration taking away that protected status for salvadorians who have been here since 2000. Reporter: Yeah, more than a a quarter of a million people. Essentially it protects salvadorians and the country illegally from being deported. They now have until September 2019 to stay in this country. How are you going to force all of these people out of this country? They're here. They've got lives here. Their country dependson these remittance, Schumer is calling this heartless and reckless. Thanks very much.

