{"id":48736284,"title":"Jada Pinkett Smith on her bond with 'Girls Trip' co-star Queen Latifah","duration":"5:45","description":"The actress also opens up about whether she will release new music and reflects on being \"proud\" of herself, saying, \"I've come a long way.\"","url":"/GMA/video/jada-pinkett-smith-dishes-girls-trip-48736284","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}