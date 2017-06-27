Transcript for James Blake speaks out on his NYPD ordeal

I love this man. James Blake. He is out with a new book. Please. Good man. I feel like my momma. He is a good man. He is a good man. "Ways of grace" inspired by tennis legend Arthur ashe's memoir and James' own experience being mistaken for a criminal by the NYPD. We're going to talk to him in just a moment but first take a look at his story. He was one of the world's top tennis players. James Blake, best known for his speed, the once fourth ranked player in the world retired from tennis in 2013 becoming chairman of the U.S. Tennis association. But in 2015, Blake was back in the spotlight after being brutally bodyslammed by a police officer in a case of mistaken identity. Picked me up and body slammed me and put plea on the ground and told me to turn over and shut my mouth and put the cuffs on me. Reporter: New York City's police commissioner offering a public apology to the tennis star after an officer mistook him for a man they believe was involved in a credit card fraud investigation. Should not have happened. Reporter: Now Blake is opening up about the ordeal and more in his new book, "Ways of grace." It is a perfect title. Great to have James Blake with us this morning and I have to say about halfway through it I can't wait for the July 4th break so I can finish it all but first I want to say that you did come to terms with the NYPD and you're not going to pursue any more legal action. What came to that decision? Well, I came to the terms with the city and city of new York was excellent and we came together. We had a lot of meetings and it's too years and it seems like that's a long time but pretty quick with the bureaucracy you go through to deal with the city as big as New York and there's a fellowship where they have for six years in two year-stints a fellow will be hired to handle cases like this because over 50% last year were not seen to completion so want to make sure people are seeing this completion and getting settlements and disciplinary action required for these kind of incidents. You were never look for any financial benefit from this. No. You wanted -- wouldn't it be nice to see this implemented all around the country. It would be. Just holding police officers accountable because I truly believe that over 95% of them -- I don't know what the percentage but almost all are doing it with honor, dignity, keep our communities safe but the ones that aren't need to be held accountable because they're making it tougher for the ones doing the job right because it kind of erodes the trust a little bit if you see some that aren't doing it the right way getting away with it and able to continue those kind of actions. Yeah, but you said the great majority are role models such as yourself and the people that you write about in this beautiful book and I know that Arthur ashe, because it's a playoff of his "Days of grace," the title of it. Who really inspired you and I loved the one person in particular that you talked about. Well, Arthur ashe, I mean, when I -- when I thought about the book and decided to write it, we came up with the title first and that put so much pressure on me because he is such a role model for me. "Days of grace" one of my favorite books of all time and when I named it "Ways of grace" and said, okay, this is going to have to be good because I need to make sure it lives up to his standards and, you know, then getting to interview so many incredible trail blazers my favorite was probably Billie Jean king and known her for such a long time and never sat down and interviewed her and made me think about how much I learned about tennis history and I learned about John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, and how many Billie Jean king's battle of the sexes put eyes on the sport in general and opened up more doors for women, helped the title 9 and equal pay and for women so it's such an amazing thing for wta playess but for atp players, it rose our whole sport. She was a great -- is a great activist. And it's wonderful because the U.S. Open is coming up and to have it named after Billie Jean king and Arthur ashe, those two todayups. I've always been so proud of that. The fact -- they're not the greatest players we've ever had, they're close but they're the greatest activists and role models I could think of to name our stadium and arenas after. What are you going to tell your children? You have two small ones right now. There's a lot of great people in the book to look up to and I think athletes in general sometimes get a bad rap. A lot of negative press around athletes and wanted to showcase there is a lot of positive stories in sports and a lot of athletes that do the right thing with their voices and platform. Lebron James donating his own money back to his community and you can bridge gaps, religious, gender, any sort of equality gaps, it's a tremendous thing for kidded and I want my kids to be involved in sports as well to get that and to give them confidence. I see it in my 5-year-old already. You know, she's a little nervous, a little nervous then hopscotch turns into a little competition and she's got a new friend and I love that about sports. Oh, well, thank you so much for sharing this and the people that you talk to, James Blake. He is wonderful. "Ways of grace" is out now.

