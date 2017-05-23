James Bond star Roger Moore dead at 89

Moore, who starred in the iconic James Bond movie franchise in the 1970s and '80s, died after a "short but brave battle with cancer," his family said in a statement.
0:16 | 05/23/17

Transcript for James Bond star Roger Moore dead at 89

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":47584340,"title":"James Bond star Roger Moore dead at 89","duration":"0:16","description":"Moore, who starred in the iconic James Bond movie franchise in the 1970s and '80s, died after a \"short but brave battle with cancer,\" his family said in a statement."}
