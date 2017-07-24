Transcript for Jared Kushner set for Senate Intelligence Committee interview

Now to the story of a busy week in Washington. Jared Kushner, president trump's son-in-law and senior vistaprint speaking in a closed door session on capitol hill. Overnight he released a statement detailing contacts with Russian officials but denying any collusion as congress prepares to vote on sanctions punishing Russia for meddling in the election and Sarah Sanders told me president trump will sign the bill. The president set to speak out on health care one day ahead of the senate's last effort to revive the repeal of Obamacare. No indication they have the votes or even know which measure they will vote on. The latest on Jared Kushner from Jonathan Karl. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning. In that just released 11-page statement, Kushner is emphatic in his denial saying, quote, I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded with any foreign government. I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on any Russian funds to finance my business activities. Hopefully he concludes this puts matters to rest. This morning, Jared Kushner answers questions for the first time from investigators leading the probe into Russian meddling in the election. With an office just steps from the oval office, the low-key Kushner is one of the president's top advisers. Soft-spoken and rarely heard in public. I wanted to welcome everyone to the white house today. Reporter: Now he's a key figure in the Russia investigation. He was at that meeting in trump tower that don junior set up with a Russian lawyer who was said to have dirt on Hillary Clinton from the Russian government. The committee will also want to talk to him about his own meetings during the transition with the Russian ambassador and a Russian banker, meetings he did not immediately disclose. We have a lot of ground to cover so we expect this is just going to be the first interview. Reporter: Now white house communications director Anthony scaramucci says Kushner simply doesn't have much to say about the Russia issue. I predict that will be the last time Jared Kushner talks about the Russians. There's nothing to the story and we'll be moving on. Reporter: President trump appears increasingly fixated on the story tweeting Sunday about the phony Russian witch-hunt and complaining that Republicans are doing very little to protect their president. And the president alarmed some in congress over the weekend by declaring his complete power to pardon. Family, aides and maybe even himself. That prompted the top Democrat in the senate to issue a stern warning to the president. If he fired Mueller or pardoned himself or someone close to him under investigation, I think it would cause a cataclysm in Washington. Reporter: In his statement, Jared Kushner also says he had hardly any contact whatsoever with Russians during the campaign, in fact, regarding the Russian ambassador he says the day after the election, he actually sent somebody an e-mail asking what is the ambassador's name because, robin, he could not recall it. All right, Jon, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.