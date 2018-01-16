Jimmy Kimmel graces GQ magazine cover

The late-night host talks to GQ about his 8-month-old son Billy's recent health scare and why he's surprisingly not nervous about hosting the upcoming Oscars.
0:20 | 01/16/18

Comments
Hey I'm back now I. Got everybody. Not at the new cover of he clearly inside the late night host we'll talk about his eight month old son Billy some recent health care and why he is surprisingly not nervous about hosting the upcoming Oscars. The new issue of GQ hits newsstands nationwide on January Tony very.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

