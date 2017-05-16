Transcript for Jon Bon Jovi gears up to surprise students at graduation ceremony

And it is -- and now it's time for our next big pop-up surprise. All week long we've been teaming up with huge musical acts popping up and surprising fans all across the country. The thing is you never know where it's going to be. Never. So yesterday we had a big one. Jason derulo, I hope you saw this yesterday. He crashed an early morning soulcycle class in L.A. And now whose turn is it? Sara Bareilles' turn. We have no idea where she is in this great big country and tomorrow she's -- we'll show you one of the biggest bands in rock, bon jovi is going to be surprising one very lucky graduating class. Can you imagine that you're graduating and bon jovi is going to pop up and perform. That is awesome. And Jon bon jovi is joining us live right now. Okay. Wait a minute. Do you always look this cool? I mean, it doesn't matter what time. It doesn't matter where you are. Isn't he the coolest looking guy ever? W wow. Oh my goodness. Good morning, y'all. Yeah, I wear sunglasses to bed. I believe that. I believe that. You know, the thing was, Jon, when you were back here in March you announced you would go from student -- you would give students around the country to have a chance 0 have you perform live at their commencement ceremony. We don't want to give too much away. But what do you have planned for them. We had a nationwide concert to have bon jovi perform at your graduation and written a song for commencement I was giving and since then it turned into a record, a song on our new album called "Reunion" so we'll pop up and surprise the school who had the most votes to get us to come. Wow! Look at that. You stripped that locker room of any identification there. We can't -- no clue. No clue behind you. Well, I can only give you a hint that it's a big locker room. I can't tell you where we are. I played in many of these buildings over the course of my career and this is one of the buildings where the band is accustomed to playing. That's a clue. That's a clue. I understand, Jon, you also are celebrating a graduation of your own in your own family. Yeah, two of my kids are graduating college this week. Stephanie has gotten her film degree and Jesse has his political science degree this week, so daddy is going to two graduations, yeah. It's big. Congratulations to you on that, man. Thank you so much, Jon. You've been so good to us and everyone and can't wait to see where you're going to pop up tomorrow. We can't wait to see it tomorrow. Yeah. Okay, now here we go.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.