Josh Duhamel recalls 'Genie in a Bottle' music video cameo

More
Before he starred in all five "Transformers" films, he said his first role was in Christina Aguilera's music video.
3:20 | 06/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Josh Duhamel recalls 'Genie in a Bottle' music video cameo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48195013,"title":"Josh Duhamel recalls 'Genie in a Bottle' music video cameo","duration":"3:20","description":"Before he starred in all five \"Transformers\" films, he said his first role was in Christina Aguilera's music video. ","url":"/GMA/video/josh-duhamel-recalls-genie-bottle-music-video-cameo-48195013","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.