Transcript for Josh Gad dishes on 'Beauty and the Beast'

But we're going to get in trouble if we don't talk about the movie. "Beauty and the beast." "Beauty and the beast." You go way back with "Beauty and the beast." I go way back. I was 10 years old when I first saw -- how many remember seeing "Beauty and the beast" for the first time? Amazing. It was an amazing experience and the memory that I have that stays with me is the audience applauding at the end of these Howard ashman/alan Menken songs and now to be able to sing one of those iconic songs in this movie and I've seen it now with an audience three times and the audience applauding after those numbers, it's so exciting. Do you guys want a little taste? Yeah. Are you going to sing? Yes. Ready, ready. ??? No one fights like Gaston does his likes like Gaston in a wrestling match nobody -- You're going to have to see the rest of the movie to see me reach that note. That was the most beautiful girl in the village. That makes her the best. But she's so well read. So athletically inclined. I know. Belle can be as argumentative as she is beautiful. Who needs her when you've got us. That man, the best. You guys had -- Yes. He's the best and talk about a voice, that guy is -- got one of the best voices I've ever heard. Incredible. He is amazing in every way. Very nice man. Got that writing on your hand. You've known each other for years. You guys have known each other for years. We met doing "Beauty and the beast" but what I didn't realize like much my secret with book of Mormon and spelling bee, Luke got his start in the west end. He did "Avenue Q." I saw that so many times. Yeah, so he gets to the set and he's from the "The hobbit" and he can sing. And I'm like, what's wrong with me? Like why am I nothing more than a reminder of peanut butter? Your girls have seen it by now? They have. Does lefou rate hirer then olaf. I asked I was so excited looking for a big head. I was like, whose your favorite character, girls. They're like, belle. Belle. Daddy. Belle's horse. Villager number 4. So sad. Oh, does villager number 4 pay your bills? Does villager number 4 send you to private school no, papa peanut butter does. Oh, my gosh. You've been in so many Disney movies and definitely more to come. If you could play any Disney character, anyone, who would it be? The genie in aladdin. Yeah. That's a good one. I hope they're listening. Genie in aladdin. I love you guys had it prepped. Wait. What if I had been like the fox from "Fox and the hound." Would you have been ready? Producers, go. I thought so. Laughing in the control room right now. Wait.

