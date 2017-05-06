Transcript for Judah & the Lion members talk new music, hit single

We are with the up and coming band "Judah & the lion," a Nashville based group that does it all. A mix of eclectic amazing music. Welcome to "Judah & the lion." Thank you so much. Very happy to see you guys in person. You have a song I absolutely love that you'll all hear. How would you cry your sound? Nashville we think country but not exactly. Yeah, we named the record so we could have elevator pitch for our music called "Folk hop N' roll," a little folk, hip-hop and rock 'N' roll. How did you come to be. We met in Nashville at Belmont university. Shoutout to my Bruins out there. And you guys are no joke. You toured with twenty one pilots, hitting the road with incubus and heading on your own tour later this year. Are you ready. I think we are ready. We'll see just give us a few seconds if we're ready or not. Could be really awkward the next few minutes I guess. This is live TV. This is great. Why not.

