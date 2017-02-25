Transcript for Judge rules on who will testify in Bill Cosby sex assault case

assault case. 13 additional women want to testify but a judge is determining how many will indeed take the stand and ABC's Marci Gonzalez is covering it for us from our L.A. Bureau. Marci. Reporter: A judge ruling Friday only one additional accuser will be allowed to take the stand and testify at bill Cosby's sexual assault trial this June. Saying in a one-page ruling that he carefully weighed the possible probative value of their testimony against the potential prejudice to Cosby. This was certainly the most anticipated ruling. It's a substantial and significant loss for the prosecution. We still believe that no accusations from third parties should be admissible in the trial. Reporter: Cosby's lawyers have been fighting to keep his procession of accusers out of court. The women alleged I drugged and sexually assaulted them. Something he denies. The defense is arguing the women's memories are tainted by time and prejudiced by media coverage. But the prosecution says this ruling is important as the jury will now be allowed to assess evidence that is relevant to establishing a common plan, scheme and design of sexual abuse. While this is a win for the defense, I don't necessarily think that it is a loss for the prosecution. You have the opportunity to focus on the crime, keep it simple and not have jurors feel that he is being piled on with all of these incidents. The 79-year-old TV star has pleaded not guilty to accusations of sexually assaulting former temple university employee Andrea constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 20004. The ruling is one of two key pretrial issues in the case. The judge ruling earlier that the jury can hear Cosby's damaging testimony from constand's 2005 lawsuit. And Cosby is free on a million dollars bail. He is expected back in court on Monday for the start of a hearing during which a judge will consider his request to either select a jury from a different county or move the trial to a different location. Dan and Paula. Lots to come on this case, Marci, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.