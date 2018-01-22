Transcript for Julia Louis-Dreyfus sets return to 'Veep' after cancer battle

Absolutely. Good morning to you all. And to you. We begin with Julia louis-dreyfus winning two more S.A.G. Awards. Bringing her tote toll nine. More than any other actor has ever won. She got the good news at home, still recuperate trg her breast cancer treatment, tweeting I wish I could have been at S.A.G. Awards tonight, but I have to admit, it's pretty fun to watch in my pgs. She finished by asking, how was the chick snn sure it was awesome. Great news revealed on the red carpet. Her co-star, Matt Walsh, saying Julia will return to vork on the "Veep" set in August to film if final season. So, it's a go. Congratulations to Julia. Also congrats in order for Ed sheeran. He thrilled his fans around the world posting this message on Saturday. Got myself a fiance just before the new year. Oh. Yeah. Nice. He said, we're very happy and in love. He's talking about his longtime girlfriend cherry Seaborn. They met in high school. Been dating three years. He wrote a song -- I found a woman vonger than anyone I know. She shares my dreams. And I hope that some day, I'll shear her home. That dream, coming true. Aw. We love love. E know. We love love. They've known each other. It's a good foundation. And, more good news. I love good news Mondays. This morning, hey, let's make it two royal weddings this year, shall we? Just a few months after Meghan Markle became engaged to prince Harry, another royal announcement this morning. Her royal highness, princess Eugenie is engaged to jack bro brookbank. They met skiing in the ams. Ah the proposal happened a qume of weeks ago. Their wedding is set for the fall. Same location at Harry and Meghan's in St. George's chapel at Windsor castle. Queen will become a great grandmother two here times. Daughter of princess Anne and her husband are expecting their second child this summer. So lots of great news. For the royal family. And we, of course, will be

