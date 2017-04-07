Transcript for July 4th brings severe weather to parts of US

Now we want to send things over to ginger and dangerous wildfires threatening the southwest as well as the west. Good morning to you, ginger. Good morning, Paula. 29 large wildfires burning. Mostly in the rockies and the southwest. This one from parker, Arizona, brush fire, you can see over the Colorado river there that intense flame all set by fireworks at the blue water casino. That's why officials are telling a lot of people please do not set off fireworks on this fourth of July. Sparks, Nevada, for example, this fire shut down I-80 for a time. Now it's back open but my goodness conditions are not good. Fire watch and warnings around Reno. Excessive heat watch in Phoenix. That ridge is building once again. Look at the numbers if Phoenix, up to 116. What happened was they had a lot of moisture for the spring, a lot of foilage builds up then it dries out, Paula and fires fuel. Thanks for that explanation. We know so many are traveling this holiday weekend.

