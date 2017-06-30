Transcript for July 4th holiday weekend forecast

airport. Thank you so much. Rob is here with the forecast especially the severe weather moving east, rob? We have pockets that have and there will be heavy downpours, traveling and driving get in one of those, pull over and -- to a safe spot until they pass. Atlanta getting rain, had heavy rain last night so the airport might see delays there. But the main interstates I-40 to 90 pockets of rain and it's not going to rain this entire area all day long but where you see those storms pop up they could be on the intense side no doubt about it. As far as severe weather is concerned from Oklahoma City today through paducah pretty good stretch through Indianapolis, Detroit, upstate New York. We had a few tornadoes yesterday. A huge hail nearly softball size yesterday and damaging winds in Nebraska so these storms do have some potential for doing damage. Tomorrow, Pittsburgh, upstate New York, the poconos and adirondacks could see severe weather there so watching that carefully.

