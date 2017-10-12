Transcript for Justin Bieber takes to Instagram to help California wildfire victims

Time now for "Pop news." And Adrienne is here with much more. Zplrvelgts we have the puppies. Pop. The philanthropy. Justin Bieber is saying he wants to help. The pop star saying he wants to lend a hand to families impacted by the wild first. Sharing his intentions on Instagram. Obviously, I'm not a firemen. But I can use my resources to -- um, figure out ways to -- get some sort of restoration and in the meantime, all the families and all the people who are struggling. Just know that -- um -- everything's going to be okay. That's pretty cool, right? Getting in the spirit of giving. The biebs is. He has famous friends that will help him out with that project. Very cool. An update on another singer. John Maye rerks. He had to have emergency'sen dektmy surgery. He shared a picture on Instagram in the snow writing, home, see you in a bit. Earlier in the week, he shared a picture of himself in a hospital gown writing, still got it. He was supposed to perform with dead & company last week. Those konsers were postponed. Those consistenters were so great. Huge. I didn't know you were huge John Mayer fans. I didn't know how many of you were fans. A loft people are royal fans. Like myself. Or we just dream of being royal. You can live like one. For just over $1 million. Meghan Markle, who is engaged if prince Harry had represented this home in Toronto before her big move to London. The owners are putting it up for sale. The serls are being selective about who sees the proper thety. To avid an influx of people who wanted to see what Meghan Markle lived like. Three bed rooms. Two baths. Purchased about $400,000. It's on the market for a million. Looks like she put a lot of work into it. Or the owners did. Somebody did. Live like a star. Live like a royal. Justin Timberlake is really a creative guy. He's done a fruit mashup. Is it a coincidence that a blueberry fits in the raspberry perfectly? I think not. Braspberry. It's on our desk. It's so good. You have a pocket for your blueberry. Why didn't I think of that? My blueberry is too big for my raspberry. Thank you for joining us. Glad you came back.

