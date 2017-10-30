Transcript for Justin Bieber's pastor opens up about his new self-help book

All right, we are here now with pastor Carl Lentz known as the rock star preacher. His sermons have celebrities like Justin Bieber, Jay Z, Oprah and NBA stars flocking to his church and has a new book out called "Own the moment." It is great to have Carl here with us. So, wait, do you like being called the rock tar preacher? No, I don't. Did I just defend you? I'm sorry. No, offended at all. It's just an honor to have anybody even care what we're doing so you can call me whatever you want. You have a disclaimer at the top of your book addressing the church's celebrity factor. Why did you need to address that? The words celebrity means one that is celebrated so when people say do you have celebrities and we always say, well, we think everybody deserves to be celebrated but in the context of New York City, yeah, there are some people that are well known but I think 99.9% of our church is made up of really faithful amazing people that might not be well known. How many people flock to your church, did you say 19,000 to me in -- No, no, but I like that number. All right. I don't know, anywhere between 8,000, 10,000. Okay, well, that's still pretty significant. One of the most well-known celebrity names attached to you and your church is Justin Bieber and, in fact -- Who? Yeah, his name is Justin Bieber. Have you heard of him? He said he just wanted to love you more after he announced that he was canceling his tour. A lot of people have asked how much are you guiding Justin and his decisions? Did you have anything to do with that? Well, he actually -- he wasn't talking about me. He was talking about god. He just wants to love god more. I don't think he even likes me sometime, Justin. I think we don't have a hand in decisions like that. Justin's a grown man and he made a decision based on the well-being of his soul which I think is awesome and my role in his life is to give him help and guidance when he needs it but he doesn't feed somebody making decisions for him. He made his own. Sometimes he needs help at 2:00 in the morning, 4:00 in the morn. You write in your book about an unusual request he had for you to try to figure out how to baptize in the middle of new York City on a January opening or early morning? Yeah, so we like many people who want to renew their faith get baptized but it's harder if you really are famous and getle toed around everywhere. And it's 2:00 in the morning. And it's 2:00 in the morning and ended up just finding an apartment in New York City, a friend of mine who has a giant bathtub and me and my friend Judah and a couple other people had the coolest slash weirdest baptism ever but it was kind of indicative of what believe. You know, god is not interested in the place as much as he is the person and it was special. Well, kr5r, thank you very much. You say you don't have to be Christian to enjoy your book. No. And "Own the moment" available tomorrow. You can see more of Carl's story

