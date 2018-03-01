Transcript for Justin Timberlake announces new album, 'Man of the Woods'

We'll begin with Justin timb Timberlake. Rumors swirling and now he's confirming a new studio album is coming. Yeah, he released that little teaser video coming up February 2nd. Two days before his big super bowl halftime performance called "Man of the woods" and the ten-time grammy winner says it is his most personal album yet. He says it's inspired by his wife Jessica and 2-year-old son growing up in Tennessee. That sounds fantastic. The video posted with just a single word, that word, Friday." So maybe we could be hearing some new music from Justin as early as this week. I'm on the case. You on it? All right. Yeah. Also in "Pop news," America's most famous fixer upper is making time for a new project as robin alluded to a little earlier. Rumors were running rampant when chip and Joanna Gaines told fans season 5 of their HGTV hit will be their last saying they wanted to focus on family and their magnolia business. They shared this photo of Joanna's growing belly along chip's belly announcing their fifth child is on the way. Give it up. I love these two. I love the show. Wrote on their post, Gaines, party of seven and then in parentheses chip wrote if you're till confused, we are pregnant so we got it now. Congratulations to the family and if you watch the show you'll understood why this child's middle name might be shiplap. Say that three times fast. I'm scared. In the back I was wondering if I should day it. You know what I'm talking about. They always use this wood named shiplap. Moving on. The lineup for Coachella has been announced. Pack your bags, George Stephanopoulos. It looks really good. Headliners for the two weekend desert festival include Beyonce. The Weeknd, eminem, a little something for everybody. Yeah. I love this. You may recall queen bey had to cancel her performance due to her pregnancy with twins so she's back and there are some her great artists set to perform as well includiing sizza and it kicks off April 13th. I've never been. I really want to go. I don't know. Do we have time for one more? Go ahead. All right. What do you know. So finally on "Pop news" a penny saved was a penny earned in China. Inspiration for the new year. This guy walks into a local auto dealership and pulls out ten massive bags of coins and says I want to buy a car forcing the dealership to shut down for the entire day because the staff had to count $11,000 worth of small coins. He's been saving for years and is finally ready to buy his own set of wheels. Inspiration. You think about all those change -- When you see a penny, I always pick it up. Find a penny pick it up all the day you'll have good luck, robin. And might have a new car. Yes, exactly. Lara, thank you.

