Kanye West files lawsuit over canceled tour

More
West's touring company, Very Good Touring, claims an insurance company failed to pay them nearly $10 million after the cancellation of West's Saint Pablo Tour.
4:14 | 08/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kanye West files lawsuit over canceled tour

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49006375,"title":"Kanye West files lawsuit over canceled tour ","duration":"4:14","description":"West's touring company, Very Good Touring, claims an insurance company failed to pay them nearly $10 million after the cancellation of West's Saint Pablo Tour.","url":"/GMA/video/kanye-west-files-lawsuit-canceled-tour-49006375","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.