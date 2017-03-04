Transcript for Kate Walsh talks about '13 Reasons Why'

You know her from "Grey's anatomy" and "Private practice" now starring in a new Netflix series, "13 reasons why." Please welcome Kate Walsh. Hi. Hi. How are you? Good to see you. Good to see you, as well. Hi, hi, how are you? Nice to see you. Hi, handsome. How are you? Good. Good. Welcome. Thank you. Hi. You are one busy person. I'm very busy right now. You are starring -- I have to leave -- no. Right now. But, you know, off Broadway play. Your threat application show just premiered. Yes. Of course, we know your other day job. Yeah. But you just posted something on Instagram and you were like relaxing and chilling. What do you like to do when you're not working? Is that -- oh -- that's probably -- Your favorite pastime. Oh, gosh, that is me and the cat. Yeah, that's what I enjoy doing on my day off is laying around. I only get one day off a week so when you're doing a show here so -- You got so much different stuff going on and starring in this play, "If I forget." I understand that is pretty wild. It takes place in your father's house but the home rotates. It does. Derek Mcclain designed the set and did amazing and does the oscars sos dough rotate. When we got in the theater it was interesting to get used to spinning. It's slow. It's not like it's going really fast. But still it's a little disorienting and sometimes when the upper level, there's like a little drop-off. You get a little vertigo. Yeah, because there's no -- it's like they cut the house open and you can see the family is a diorama. It's cool but it did take every night one of us is a little like what if we just went over. Has anybody fallen? No. No. Drop something. Can we just knock my head. Got the play going on and "13 reasons why" which is big on the Netflix series coming out now. It's gotten rave reviews by the way. We've got a clip. Take a look. Let's do it. We do not have a problem with bullying. Then why did that girl do it? That girl's name is Hannah. Mrs. Baker, it's so good to see you. We didn't know you'd be joining us. Well, I'm still a member of the school community, right? And if you want to know why, I suggest you ask your own children. Wow! Mystery surround your character's daughter's death. It propels the show forward. Yeah. So give viewers a reason why it's must see. To the only is it bingeable like all Netflix show, it just is. It's intrinhically bingeable and a mystery, it's a love story, it follows a girl who dies by suicide, my daughter. I play the mom and Brian d'arcy James is amazing as my husband and we -- it's incredibly well written. Brian yorkie wrote it and so it's an incredible cast but also issues that are amazing for not just kids but for parents too. It is a holistic piece and why we all got involved with it and deals with bullying and lgbtq issues and race, gender but hugely like bullying, sexual assault, all these somebodies in the zeitgeist that are happening and really helps I think informs parents on how to deal with it at a time and teenagers' lives when they're supposed to be separating from tear parents and rebelling and being secretive but how to have conversations around these difficult issues and also it happens to be a complete mystery and completely bingeable so ding dong, if that doesn't make you want to tune in. Shame on you. I love that term bingeable. Speaking of bingeable, "Grey's anatomy." Yes. You were one of the original. Plot twists. Addison was such a great character. Thank you. Did you ever worry way back when about being sort of cast as the villain on that show, on that beloved show. No, I loved it. I loved -- I mean I got to come in literally all in black, like a lot of awesome designers and stiletto heels and be the wicked witch from the east. It was awesome. Yeah, yeah, I loved it. Would you ever go back. Oh, of course, I always -- anything for Shonda. You heard it here first. You got to find time, though? That's the thing. Exactly. So busy of the we can't wait to see in "13 reasons why." It's on Netflix and in her play "If I forget" it's off Broadway now. Make sure you go see Kate Walsh, everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.