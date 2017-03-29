Transcript for Katie Holmes dishes on 'The Kennedys'

Jacqueline Kennedy onassis starring in the new men series "The kennedys: After camelot." She confronts jack Kennedy after that incident where a young woman died in a car accident. Here, take a look. We've always counted on you and I'm really grateful that you're here. Teddy, jack would be so disappointed. Oh, Katie. Boy. You felt it here. But please welcome Katie Holmes. You never disappoint and playing her, again, you said in part because you really respected the way she raised her children in the spotlight and they remain so grounded. Do you draw inspiration from that. Yes, I draw so much inspiration from her, from her whole life. What she -- how she influenced style, how she influenced bringing so much to the white house when she was there, so many artists were supported by her, and definitely with everything that she went through, she was so focused on keeping her children safe, protected and loved and really fulfilling their own dreams and she had such an elegance. She did have such an elegance. You know, first ladies, very important work but you said also, yes, we think of her fashion and other things like that and there was one particular piece of her jewelry, her watch that you were really struck by. Yeah, she -- well, she had such impeccable taste. Yes, she did. And she was known for -- she had a beautiful Cartier watch and had beautiful jewelry and we had -- we found an antique Cartier watch just for our ward sdroeb because I thought that's very important because we're going to see that quite often so I fought for that. I fought for that Cartier. Did you have to give it back? No, I didn't. That's the best part. That is the best part. I love that about you, Katie. Also what I really am so happy about you directed one of the episodes and last time you were here you were making your directorial debut in a feature film. Is this a new -- still stay in their area as well as acting. I do. I really enjoy it. And being a part of directing this miniseries was really exciting. It was very different from the movie that I directed. And I felt so supported by John Casar was the other director on this and he directed our first Kennedy miniseries so he really was a great partner and mentor and it was a different style than my movie so -- It was. I really enjoy working with the actors and, you know, getting different shades of a performance out of people. I really appreciate how you continue to challenge yourself and find different ways to do that. Now, I have to say I'm not a stalker but I do follow you on Instagram. I love the pictures and you said -- you thought the Kennedy, they would be great on social media. That they would be posting in that. I think they -- I think that they would be. I think, you know, Joe Kennedy was great at that, at getting jack into the office and I think that they were just very good at media at that time and they were the first -- he was the first president to let cameras into the white house so I'm sure they would have adjusted with social media as we have all been trying to do. We will, thank you, as always. Your presence in that and just really very happy for everything that continues to go your way. Thank you. And "The kennedys: After camelot" premieres Sunday night

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.