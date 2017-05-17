Transcript for Kerry Washington on the end of 'Scandal' and surprising season finale

And we have one of our favorites, a wonderful guest to bring to the table. She's a four-time Emmy nominee and she's one of the stars of ABC's tgit. Please welcome "Scandal's" Kerry Washington. Hi. Good to see you. Hi. How are you? Great. Hello. How are you? Good. How are you? I'm great. Thank you. Hi. Thank you. You know, before you get going, do you see this shirt right here? Eat, sleep, watch "Scandal," repeat. Amen. I need to get one of those. I love it. That's how we feel. Going to get straight to it. Lara did it in "Pop news." Yeah. Last season of "Scandal." Yeah. I know how we feel about it. How do you and the rest of the cast feel about it. I think we're all a little sad but also we feel grateful to have the information. Sometimes as an actor you don't know when you'll be out of a job so it's nice actually to go into the last season knowing it's our last season because we're already talking about how it's going to be like no holds barred. Better than ever. No holding punches, putting it all on the table. We're choosing to leave. We're choosing to go away early. Seems like you already are doing that every week. But as we have created sort of the imaginary world of the impossible in Washington, now that's happening in the real world so we've had to up our ante. Shonda will take care of that next season and we have the season finale tonight. Tomorrow night. Tomorrow night. Tomorrow night. Momma pope is back. Momma pope is back. She is not playing around. Let me tell you. No happy mother's day. She's fierce. And I love that. I love knowing that Olivia pope comes from this like very dignified elegant and slightly gangster and it's so great and a two-hour finale but fans have been asking for it. It's crazy. Never in my wildest dreams could have imagined we're ending the season with Olivia pope who she is. I've done some crazy stuff on the show but where we end this season makes me so excited about next season because I've never -- it's beyond what I could have imagined. Wow. Two hours so we'll need a second bottle of red wine. A lot more popcorn. A sneak peek of tomorrow's -- She said she's here in D.C. For me and trying to protect me. From who? Whoever is really planning this attack. You don't believe her, do you. Of course, not. This is my mother. She hired someone to kill Mellie. We need to figure out who that is sassen is and shut them down. They're out there somewhere because this thing is off the books. You need to hire us. You up for the job? Of course, we are. Yeah. Oh, yeah. Yeah, you are. You go. Yes. You can say no but when you dream of -- if always nice when someone starts it that way. You and I are tight. Go -- would you like to see Olivia end up with the president or not? It's hard for me. I really want -- I want to see Olivia happy but it's hard to know in shondaland what that means because Shonda has encouraged all of us to think about the idea that people define happiness in different ways and your happiness not that I'm going to use happy in my dating -- online dating that I don't have. But you know happiness is defined in different ways by different people so I really want what's best for Olivia, yeah. Okay. Here's the question I cannot bring myself to ask. Look what they wrote on this card here. When was this? Number four. It looks like you guys have a lot of fun behind the scenes on "Scandal" but what is with all the nose picking? So, I do on Instagram I do a lot of nose picking. My own nose and Tony Goldwyn's and I think it's honestly a way to defuse the situation often and not take myself so seriously and encourage Tony to do the same. He's picking his nose to compete with my nose picking because he doesn't like when others have all the attention. Bunny ear, nose picking. Very serious actors on "Scandal." Yes. And we have to -- we have to wish you a belated mother's day. Oh, yeah. I'm very blessed. I'm very blessed. You know, just relaxing which is not something I do often. So it was fun to just kind of take it easy. Yeah. But I mean I'm so grateful. I feel so -- when I think about how much my life has changed, you know, in the life of our show, it's so exciting for me to be going into our final season and feel like the abundance of riches, you know, that I have a beautiful husband and beautiful kids and I'm really happy about my life and I love my job and I get to bring all of that to work for one more season. I feel really blessed. We see that. We see that. Yes. And can we just say, you and the entire cast, thank you. You have been so kind to us over the years. Oh, wow, back at you. Give our love to Shonda and everyone. We got one more season. I know. I know. It's amazing and we'll keep coming back and driving you

