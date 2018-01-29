Transcript for Key tips to get your tax refund fast

every day. Thank you, Jon. Michael? The start of many people's least favorite time of the year. Tax season. It kicks off today. And T.J. Holmes is here to break down what we all need to know, good morning, T.J. Reporter: We just went through the whole tax debate. President trump signed a new tax bill into law. Don't worry about that. Those afeblgt your 2018 taxes, which you'll file next year. You need to know, file as quickly as you can. As soon as you can. Because the average refund is about $2900. A refund. Not a reward. Go get it. The irs says if you file electronically and debt direct deposit. The average time to process is 21 days. You can cut down on fraud. There are people out there who would want to use your social security number. The irs can only accept a particular social security number just once. You might as well be the one to submit it. The other thing you need to keep in mind, your w-2 looks a little different. One number on there might throw you off. This only affected a couple million people last year. That w-2. A little extra line, an extra number there. That's a variety occasion code. That's just an extra layer of security. Do put that. It's not going to slow down your refund, if you don't put that on there, it could speed it up. 21 days you get your money back. So any friend says let me borrow money until I get my tax return, you have three weeks to pay it back. I didn't realize the average was so high. $2900. Almost three grand. It's your money. Go get it, folks, as soon as you can. And pay Michael back. Everyone's gearing up for

