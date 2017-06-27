Transcript for Kid correspondent Miles Brown takes over the NBA Awards red carpet

"Black-ish" star miles brown, oh, he was a slam dusk on the red carpet and backstage. We'll chat with him in a moment. But first take a look. Hey, everybody, I'm miles brown here with "Good morning America" at the NBA awards. I'm super excited. These guys are superstars. I think I'll need this today. Oh, my god, there's Shaq. Look at Shaq. Oh, my god. He's huge. What size do you wear. I'm a 4 and a half. I'm a U.S. 16, my friend. First time reporting. He's got this down. First of all I'm not talking to you because you're somebody. Look at this bow tie. Kareem jabbar is like ten feet taller than me. You owe me $1 and I'm not talking to you till you pay me. I was his Guinea pig. He's got this. He got there. See you, man. Mean point guard. Miles brown. Sorry. I just grabbed this. Oh, yeah, you got it. You look sharp tonight. Thank you. Thank you. I just interviewed drake. Thank you. I'm just like I'm really dizzy. Oh, my gosh, guys, I have like special access. I'm backstage. This is so crazy. Defensive player of the year. How does it feel. Amazing. Playing defense you got to do that to win championships. Can you give me advice on defense. You got to move your feet, number one. Number two, you just got to want to do it. I think I might need a shorter chair. First MVP be announced at the NBA awards. That's nice. First NBA awards. First MVP, first NBA award, amazing. You need to give me tips on grabbing rebounds. I can try. You got to grow a few inches. I'm like 4'8". Next time. I had an amazing time. It was so cool. Ooh. It's past my bedtime but thank you guys so much and I'll see you next time. Good night, America. Come on. He's a natural. The newest red carpet correspondent miles brown looking dapper. You didn't get much sleep. I'm from California so I normally wake up like a few hours ago so I woke up a little early but -- That's how you roll. Once I'm up I'm up so I'm hyper? That was your favorite part about last night? I have to say my favorite part was getting to see drake. I know he's like my favorite rapper so I got to see him and I met him -- I met him before but it wasn't like I didn't get to really talk to him like I did on the red carpet and that was awesome. You notice my drake pin. I did see. You were sporting that last night as well. He was like I driek your drake pin and I'm like, thank you. You're not wearing your Cleveland cavalier socks. No, I'm not wearing them on. You had them on the red carpet. Give everybody our best at "Black-ish." You keep bringing it. Mice brown, everybody. Thank you.

