Transcript for Kim Jong Un celebrates latest North Korea missile test

cyberattack but first breaking new details about that north Korean missile launch. New photos show Kim Jong-un celebrating the test as north Korea claims their rocket could carry a nuclear warhead. Our chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz starts us off. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, George. U.S. Officials say they have no information to verify the claim the missile could carry a nuclear weapon, but make no mistake, this missile launch was significant and showed real progress. This is the first successful test of this type of missile. Experts believe this was a medium-range ballistic missile which means U.S. Bases in the pacific could potentially be targeted. The missile was launched from the western part of North Korea and traveled more than 400 miles at an altitude of more than 1200 miles landing in the sea of Japan about 60 miles from Russia. The launch has been widely criticized. The white house saying north Korea has been a flagrant menace for far too long and calling on other nations to implement far stronger sanctions against north Korea. There have been seven missiles tested since Donald Trump took office and Kim shows no sign of stopping. This is also the first test since South Korea elected a president who favors dialogue with the north. George. Continuing to pressure. Martha Raddatz, thanks very much.

