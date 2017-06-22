Transcript for Kim Kardashian West reportedly hiring surrogate for third baby

We begin with Kardashian news. Yeah, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye ready for baby number three, they say, but this time, yep, that's a little bit of news, get ready for it. They're going to get a little help with the process. Kim announcing that she's going to hire a surrogate to carry her and Kanye's child to term because of a painful condition called placenta accrete she suffered during both of her pregnancies. It is very serious and very painful. After doctors warned her it could get worse if she tried to conceive again she decided this was the right decision and she has options. Both her sister Khloe and friend Chrissy Teigen have offered to carry the baby for Kim and Kanye. No word yet on whether they'll take either of them up on the offer or go a more private route. I'm looking at everybody. We interrupt this program -- For a special report. We have an audience that lets us know and they're like, ooh. Big eyes. You broke some news here this morning. Brave of her to talk about it. Real medical condition and I wonder which route they'll go. For her sister and dear friend to step up like that. Very nice of them. So we wish you nothing but good luck. Good health. Good health. Also this morning, a strange new study about coffee that might be a little disturbing for some of you. Researchers from the university of innsbruk, Austria saying people who take their coffee black may have psychopathic tendencies. Come on. I just -- literally I just this last week have switched to black coffee. Precisely. Precisely. That explains a lot. This new study published in "The journal appetite" looked at the eating habits of a thousand adults and gave them in-depth personality test as sesing traits like saidism, narcissism and psychopathy and a link between those traits among those who love black coffee and other bitter foods. Do you like radishes by chance? No. I really don't like the black coffee but I'm trying. You're trying. I really was for health reasons. Just saying this is to me a psa, public service announcement. If you're on one of those dating apps on a first date and dessert comes and somebody is ordering black coffee, just something to keep in mind. Just saying. Just something to keep in mind. I'm here for you. Then finally, everybody, here's a little giddyap to get going for the weekend. Look at this guy who has been transformed from boxer to bucking bull. Oh. With a little help from -- is that woody? And a laser so just so you know the dog's owner says the dog loves the laser and always jumped around like that. Just seemed like a natural thing to do to tie way cowboy doll to

