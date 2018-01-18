Transcript for Kristen Wiig and Reese Witherspoon team up to create new comedy series

I mean, Reese, Reese, ese, you are one busy young woman. Yes, she is. These two are joining forces to create a new half hour comedy series. Apple announcing that Kristen wiig will tar in and executive produce and Reese Witherspoon's hello sunshine production company will be behind the series which is based on a short story collection called "You think it, I'll say it." Sounds good. It's been six years since we last saw Kristen as a regular on "Snl" and Reese could not be more excited to get her back to the small screen posting on Instagram, total dream come true to be working with Kristen wiig and might be a special guest appearance by someone you know. She's become a mogul. She is a mogul. I agree. I feel like every single week I have a new story. Who is the somebody you're talking about. I think it's herself. What did you think I was announcing a special guest? I'm available. Wouldn't that be sweet? I'm with you. You could just tell us, Lara. Reese saying -- I think Reese will probably pop in and out of the show. I got you. However, have your people call my people. And finally, looking for a way to boost your creativity? Notice the emphasis on tea. Scientists from peking university said Michael has it right all along and found even a single cup of tea makes you more creative. Tea is a natural mood booster, oh, really. Oh, really? It doesn't make you more suave. Tea is a natural mood booster. The better your mood direct correlation the more creative you are. In this test, in multiple testings there were two group, water drinkers and tea drinkers. In two series of drinkers the tea scored better on creativity and cognition. The findings also noted the tests were completed right after participants drank meaning the findings were not impacted by caffeine but rather the mood boosting properties of a good brew that encouraged ingenuity. They really went into that. I thought it was the caffeine. Caffeine does help with cognitive but they did it too quickly. It's literally the combination between -- The ritual. Of the tea and there is a direct link. Let me have another sip. Just drink up, yes. Michael will now perform poetry for us. And a cat in a hat. There we go. That's all I got. Great job.

