Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon open up about 'Story of a Girl'

More
The couple discuss the upcoming film that she directed and he stars in.
7:55 | 07/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon open up about 'Story of a Girl'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48692256,"title":"Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon open up about 'Story of a Girl' ","duration":"7:55","description":"The couple discuss the upcoming film that she directed and he stars in. ","url":"/GMA/video/kyra-sedgwick-kevin-bacon-open-story-girl-48692256","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.