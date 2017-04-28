Transcript for 'La La Land' director Damien Chazelle linked to a TV drama set in Paris

Five segues I've had to make. All well done. We begin with Oscar winning director Damien chazelle is setting his sights on the small screen on a drama set in Paris called the eddy. Following a club owner, his establishment, the house band, and the bustling European city of lights. It's unclear when production will begin. It's being shopped to TV net works and streaming services. Something tells me it will be bought. Yes, quickly. So talented. And I love that idea. Why not? Very sexy. Also in "Pop news" this morning, as robin said, oh, behave. So much better that you did it. Austin powers celebrating 20 years. 20th anniversary of -- tell me in the audience who here hasn't dressed up as Austin powers. Have you ever dressed up as an Austin powers character? Okay, me and one other man admitting it. Is there that was my cousin, Nick, by the way. Hi, cousin Nick. He celebrated with a cast reunion. And Mike Myers, the franchise's creator and star tells the Hollywood reporter he's still very much considering another one. He would love to do one more adventure. And the director of the original says the ball is in Myers' court. They've been discussing a fourth film for 15 years now. As of yet they haven't come up with a concept that Myers feels lives up to the franchise. It's top of the list of priorities sflp yeah, baby. Yeah, baby. Yeah, baby. That could be in contention for Halloween. Oh, sure. Or feud. Also, 20 years of Austin powers. And then, finally, who's up for nap? Raise your hands? Always up for a nap. Falling asleep for a quick shut eye, not something most of us have a problem with. I can nap on command given a half-hour window. There are those who say they don't know how to relax enough to fall asleep during the day. For all of you, there's a class called nap-ercize. Designed for adults who don't get enough sleep. It's a 60-minute class. It starts and ends with stretches, getting students, using air quotes, a chance to get 45-minutes worth of uninterrupted snooze. A nice, cool room. Students get cots, a plaskt, an eye mask. This is a workout I can really get into. A 2011 study from the allegheny college in Pennsylvania said those who took a 45-minute nap during the day handled stress much better than those who didn't. Surprisingly, this class is -- not surprisingly, this class is constantly selling out. If you go over a certain amount of time, it upsets your sleep pattern. Over an hour. 20 to 45 minutes ideal for restarting the clock. I do 20 minutes of meditation. Do you feel like you get into an almost sleep stage when you meditate? Yes. I call mine meditation. It's really sleeping. Happy Friday. That's "Pop news," everybody. Great job.

