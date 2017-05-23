Latest details on deadly Manchester attack

ABC News' Amy Robach reports from Manchester, England, with the latest details on the suspect and victims in the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert attack that killed 22 people.
2:29 | 05/23/17

Comments
Latest details on deadly Manchester attack

