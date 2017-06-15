Transcript for The president and first lady visit wounded Rep. Steve Scalise

we're learning more about the victims including representative Steve Scalise and his condition. He's still in critical condition. For all the latest back to Amy on the scene in Alexandria, Virginia. Good morning, Amy. That's right, good morning, guys. Overnight we did learn more information about the condition of congressman Scalise. Doctors say he suffered serious internal injuries and requires even more surgery right now listed in critical condition. President trump visited his bedside and said that congressman Scalise can in very tough shape but called him a fighter. The president and first lady delivered flowers and visited with capitol police officer crystal Griner who is recovering in the hospital as well. She's seen here in a photo playing basketball. Another victim, lobbyist Matt Mika is in critical condition shot in the chest. His family says he's passionate about baseball and was dedicated to the congressional game and as for the gunman here's what we know. Neighbors back in Illinois describe him as an angry man who fired shots outside his home alarming the neighborhood. He vented about Republican, calling president trump a traitor and posting on Facebook that congressman Scalise should lose his job. Hodgkinson had recently moved to northern Virginia after losing his home inspection business and reportedly lived out of a van often visiting a bar where people described him as creepy. Officials say because he apparently had no felony convictions he was able to buy his guns legally back in Illinois. And just a few moments ago here on "Gma" congressman Brad Wenstrup described the shooter's rifle running out of ammo and emerging again to the scene with a handgun. That's when capitol police were able to take him out but this has reignited a debate on just how much security members of capitol hill should actually have. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle reporting that they have increased threats now and expect more to come. Back to our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce at

