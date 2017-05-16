Transcript for Lawmakers demand explanation from Trump on intelligence report

Reaction pouring in from capitol hill where there seems to be a bipartisan consensus that the report if true is deeply troubling. Mother Bruce in Washington, what are the lawmakers saying? Reporter: Robin, this morning lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want answers. Democrats and Republicans were quick to criticize and raise quest and lawmakers describe this as troubling, disturbing and shocking. The top Democrat on the senate intelligence committee calling this a slap in the face to the intelligence community. Even a top trump ally, senator Bob corker, the chair of the foreign relations committee says the white house needs to get its act together saying the white house has got to do something soon to bring iter control. Obviously they're in a downward spiral right now. And they've got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that's happening. Mary, there are calls for lawmakers to now be briefed on what the president allegedly said. Reporter: Yeah, what happened in this meeting now tops congress' growing list of Russia related questions and asking for the national security adviser or intelligence leaders to come and brief members so they can get to the bottom of this. Robin, even the Republican speaker of the house is calling for a full explanation? As you said both sides of the aisle. Thank you, Mary.

