Transcript for Learn the Japanese secret for saving money

Turning our attention to our new series helping you shred your debt. According to one survey 53% of Americans, do you know this, say they're saving money. Their top new year's resolution and Becky Worley is here with the hot saving trend. I want to you say the word. I bet you didn't know I speak a little bit of Japanese which is handy because the hottest trend in shredding your debt is coming trait from Japan to your wallet. The Japanese have unique ideas about self-improvement. The latest craze, kakebo dubbed the Marie Kondo method of home budgeting. When you start at the beginning of the month and write down goals and what you're spending on and you write down your income, that is going to help you organize your decision-making process. Reporter: Enter Haley a Cody. Moving out from your parents you don't realize all of the things that you really have to pay for on a month-to-month basis. Then the first bill and like wow. Reporter: They like all of us struggle to stick to their budget goals. We can figure out a way to pay it. Reporter: What goals do you have around saving? I definitely wish I had a cushion. I mean I have some in savings but it's definitely not enough for me to feel 100% comfortable. Reporter: Those are problems that kakebo aims to fix, a daily journal and requires a monthly planning session to allocate your expenses. It's based on what financial planners call the envelope system of budgeting. You take your monthly income and you divvy it up. Money goes into the survival envelope first. Rent, food, transportation, medical and phone. Next envelope is called optional. Think restaurants and shopping, then culture, movie, concerts, and finally extra, or surprise expenses like gifts, donations and emergencies. When we set goals, that really gives us the motivation to do things like stick to a spending plan. Reporter: A daily nudge in the direction of getting fiscally fit. Now, the book is not available right now in the U.S. But it will be this fall. The publisher tells us but great tips for really getting that debt under control. Oh, great tips and I'm looking at it. You're going to have to really put some entries in here. I'm thinking maybe a more modern -- The same concept of the envelope budgeting can be done with a couple of apps. This one is called good budget and you see it lets you create your own envelopes, they have chosen grocery, gas, rent, but you can customize that and then it'll also report your spending by envelope and how you're doing against your monthly income. That's the key. A lot of people also use mint which is kind of a Swiss army knife of all these financial apps. I've seen that. Then they have budgeting in here. They'll tell you the categories where you're spending and even pop notifications up which is kind of we call it nagware but I did get quite a few of those in December as the holiday season came to a close and it made me very mindful of my spending. Something to keep in mind. All right, Becky, always great to have you here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.