Local ABC reporter gets the ride of his life on new 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

More
The reporter's ride which was broadcast on live TV has gone viral.
2:19 | 05/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Local ABC reporter gets the ride of his life on new 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47677183,"title":"Local ABC reporter gets the ride of his life on new 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ","duration":"2:19","description":"The reporter's ride which was broadcast on live TV has gone viral.","url":"/GMA/video/local-abc-reporter-ride-life-guardians-galaxy-47677183","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.